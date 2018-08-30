Quidel Co. (QDEL) Director Sells $272,058.86 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $272,058.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quidel stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quidel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

