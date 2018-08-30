QYNO (QNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,498.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. QYNO has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $248,498.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 6,225,915 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

