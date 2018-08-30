Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Stake Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 4.00% of Radware worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 80.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 41.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 171.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.93. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

