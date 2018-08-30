Radware (RDWR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0659918138195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RDWR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,313. Radware has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.63, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

