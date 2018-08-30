Ram Mukunda Sells 50,000 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) Stock

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ram Mukunda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, August 28th, Ram Mukunda sold 125,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Ram Mukunda sold 25,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

IGC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,559. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 69.92%.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.