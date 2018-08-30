Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,627 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.