Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) recently:

8/24/2018 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/17/2018 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Antares Pharma was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Antares Pharma was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2018 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 1,260,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $566.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 256,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $672,323.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,729,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,112,078.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,111. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $6,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

