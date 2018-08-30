Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2018 – Kosmos Energy was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2018 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/8/2018 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

7/25/2018 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2018 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

7/5/2018 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,122. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 377.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

