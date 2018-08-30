ReddCoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $79.38 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02644905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00581399 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022116 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00043692 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00081022 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, C-Patex, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

