Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (FXU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXU) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 244,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd by 538.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

FXU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,119. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

