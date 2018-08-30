Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

