Regency Centers (REG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,165 shares of company stock valued at $394,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,107,000 after buying an additional 128,339 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.