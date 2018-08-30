Renasant (RNST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Shmerling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

