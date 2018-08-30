Renault SA (RNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.44 ($109.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €95.21 ($110.71). 909,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

