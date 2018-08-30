Repligen Co. (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sells 14,460 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 14,460 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $763,343.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,258.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,555. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

