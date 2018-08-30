resTORbio (TORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

