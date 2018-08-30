Reviewing Education Management (EDMC) & Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

Education Management (NASDAQ: LINC) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Education Management alerts:

This table compares Education Management and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Education Management N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services -1.85% -12.10% -3.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Education Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of Education Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Education Management and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Education Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Education Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Education Management and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Education Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $261.85 million 0.21 -$11.48 million ($0.48) -4.63

Education Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lincoln Educational Services.

Risk & Volatility

Education Management has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Education Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Education Management

Education Management Corporation provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, and various specialized non-degree diplomas in a range of disciplines comprising business, culinary, design, education, fashion, health sciences, information technology, legal, media arts, and psychology and behavioral sciences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas. The company operates 23 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.