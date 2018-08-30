RevolverCoin (XRE) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $89,333.00 and $14.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001130 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RevolverCoin Profile

RevolverCoin (XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,085,920 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

