Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Ryder System worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 121.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ryder System by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 16.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $262,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,865 shares of company stock worth $4,502,858. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.