Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,773 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Qualys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 4,805.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Qualys by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,127.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 31,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $2,723,692.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at $465,629,828.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,973 shares of company stock worth $24,501,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

