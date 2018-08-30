Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 95,664 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Denbury Resources worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNR opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. KLR Group downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

