Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 3,089 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, Director Dale F. Morrison purchased 4,010 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 180,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.13 per share, with a total value of $24,143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,919,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,547,810 shares of company stock valued at $199,935,967. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

