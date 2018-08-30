Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock Sells 46,948 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 46,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $237,556.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 57,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $296,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 31,100 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $210,236.00.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 766,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 147.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

