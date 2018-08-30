Risk Paradigm Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Risk Paradigm Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

