Risk Paradigm Group LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Risk Paradigm Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,755,000 after buying an additional 1,226,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,293,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,139,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,280,000 after buying an additional 688,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,922,000 after buying an additional 440,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,601,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,373,000 after buying an additional 285,237 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.87 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

