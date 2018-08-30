Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE:KR opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.