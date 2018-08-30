Robert Bodor Sells 3,000 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bodor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Robert Bodor sold 2,997 shares of Proto Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $404,894.70.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of Proto Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $149.30 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

