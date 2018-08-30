Robert Charles Kramer Sells 25,000 Shares of Appian Corp (APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Charles Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $117,215.00.

Appian stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $4,637,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.