Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RMCF opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Edward L. Dudley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan J. Merryman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,377.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

