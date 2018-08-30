Roth Capital Increases salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $139.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.02.

CRM stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,330,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.11 per share, for a total transaction of $828,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,644.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 524,485 shares worth $73,827,890. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,638,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 919,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

