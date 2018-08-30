Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.36 ($6.29).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 420 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.84) to GBX 561 ($7.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.97) to GBX 590 ($7.61) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 451.20 ($5.82). 3,510,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.42).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

