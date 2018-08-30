Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.73% of Ducommun worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 437.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $248,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

