RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €67.70 ($78.72) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.88 ($82.41).

Shares of RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Wednesday. RTL Group S.A. has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

