RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.29 ($82.89).

Shares of RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Tuesday. RTL Group S.A. has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group S.A. (EPA) Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

