Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. 119,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 442.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.