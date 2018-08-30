Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (RUSHB) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4668373294914 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

