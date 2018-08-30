Russian Miner Coin (RMC) Price Hits $4,140.92 on Major Exchanges

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $45,254.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be bought for about $4,140.92 or 0.60294201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00273318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00152280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034379 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

