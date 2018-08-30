Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $293,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 30,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

