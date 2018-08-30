Safe Trade Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (XSTC)

Safe Trade Coin (CURRENCY:XSTC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Safe Trade Coin has a total market cap of $90,212.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Safe Trade Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Trade Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Safe Trade Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Trade Coin Profile

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Safe Trade Coin’s total supply is 711,854,188 coins and its circulating supply is 326,829,322 coins. Safe Trade Coin’s official website is safetradecoin.net. Safe Trade Coin’s official Twitter account is @safetradecoin.

Safe Trade Coin Coin Trading

Safe Trade Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Trade Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Trade Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Trade Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

