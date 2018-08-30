Saifu (SFU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Saifu (CURRENCY:SFU) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Saifu token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saifu has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $325,243.00 worth of Saifu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saifu has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006232 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011368 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000725 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Saifu

Saifu (CRYPTO:SFU) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Saifu’s total supply is 112,161,073 tokens. Saifu’s official Twitter account is @AiSaifu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saifu’s official website is saifu.ai.

Saifu Token Trading

Saifu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saifu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saifu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saifu using one of the exchanges listed above.

