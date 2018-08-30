Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL):

8/21/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 34,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 758.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,324,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $594,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,481,911 shares of company stock worth $449,758,619 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

