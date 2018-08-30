Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Santander Consumer USA worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $502,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

