Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sarepta Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1974220965168 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 89.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $96.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.98.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

