Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

