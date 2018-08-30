Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 661 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 29.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SAP by 43.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

SAP opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

