SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.55.

Shares of SBAC opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications has a one year low of $140.62 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,699,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $296,018.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,412 shares of company stock valued at $42,674,675 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $636,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $201,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,872,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

