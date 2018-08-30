ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Holdings Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of ScanSource worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,753 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $830,908. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of ScanSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

