Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

