Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,014 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of SS&C Technologies worth $42,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 1,192,707 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,710,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after buying an additional 864,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,614,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.