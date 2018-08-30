Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) EVP Darren S. Cline Sells 4,784 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $355,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 10,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,765. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.